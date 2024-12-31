Nique Clifford propels Colorado State to 72-50 victory over San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nique Clifford totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado State to a 72-50 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday.

Rashaan Mbemba had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (8-6, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Jalen Lake hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Will McClendon led the way for the Spartans (7-8, 0-3) with 15 points. Sadraque NgaNga added eight points and Latrell Davis had six points and six rebounds.

Clifford had eight points in the first half to help put the Rams up 33-15 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.