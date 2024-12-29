Chad votes in parliamentary election boycotted by opposition as military rule ends
Associated Press
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadians are voting in a parliamentary and regional election that will end the three-year transitional period from military rule but which the main opposition is boycotting. Sunday’s parliamentary election is the first in more than a decade in Chad and comes months after the junta leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby, won a disputed presidential vote that was meant to return democracy. Deby took power in 2021 following the death of his father and longtime president Idriss Deby Itno, who spent three decades in power.