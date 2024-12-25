Fate of Trump’s Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fate of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet is still unclear after Republican senators spent much of December carefully dodging questions. Scrutiny is being focused on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on vaccines, accusations of sexual misconduct against Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard’s 2017 meeting with then-President Bashar Assad of Syria. Some GOP senators have indicated they are all-in for all of Trump’s picks. But others have withheld their support for now, especially on some of his more controversial nominees. That injects uncertainty into the process as Republicans are set to take the Senate majority with a four-seat margin. Trump has challenged them to confirm his Cabinet immediately.

