MOSCOW (AP) — An Azerbaijani Airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau. The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing at Aktau airport, Azerbaijan Airlines said Wednesday.Kazakhstani officials say that more than 50 rescuers are at the scene and have extinguished a fire at the crash site. The number of people on board has not yet been confirmed. Local media outlets reported that the plane was carrying 67 passengers and five crew.

