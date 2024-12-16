Americans’ trust in nation’s court system hits record low, survey finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of heightened political division, Americans’ confidence in their country’s judicial system and courts dropped to a record low of 35% this year. That’s according to a new Gallup poll. The United States saw a sharp drop of 24 percentage points over the last four years, setting the country apart from other wealthy nations where most people on average still express trust in their systems. The drop wasn’t limited to one end of the political spectrum: Confidence dropped among people who disapproved of the country’s leadership under President Joe Biden as well as among those who approved.

