McGhee’s 36 lead Cal State Bakersfield over NAIA-member La Sierra 96-47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee’s 36 points led Cal State Bakersfield over La Sierra 96-47 on Sunday night.

McGhee added six rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (5-6). Jaden Alexander scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jemel Jones went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Mark Boland finished with 10 points and two blocks for the Golden Eagles. David Odinigwe added nine points for La Sierra, a member of the NAIA. Anthony Montoya finished with five points and four assists.

