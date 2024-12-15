2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at makeshift club in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say two teens were killed and three people were injured — including a 13-year-old — in a shooting at a makeshift club. Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra says that officers arriving at the site late Saturday night found “a very hectic scene” with “a large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club.” He said Sunday that a 16-year-old male died at the scene and a 16-year-old female died at a hospital and that the injured 13-year-old was in critical condition. He said that police did not yet have any information on a suspect and asked those who were at the event to call police with any information.

