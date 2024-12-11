Rapper Quando Rondo sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug offense in Georgia. The 25-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was sentenced Wednesday by a U.S. District Court judge in his hometown of Savannah. Bowman pleaded guilty in August to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss other counts in a December indictment that charged Bowman with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

