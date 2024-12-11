Palestinians urge support for UN resolutions demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians have urged U.N. member nations to support resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and backing the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees that Israel has moved to ban. The 193 nations in the U.N. General Assembly will vote on Wednesday after two days of speeches overwhelmingly calling for an end to the 14-month war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. Israel and its close ally the United States are in a minority that has spoken against the resolutions. The Palestinians went to the General Assembly after the U.S. last month vetoed a Security Council resolution demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire.

