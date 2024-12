Kobayashi vanished last month in Los Angeles, and her disappearance prompted a massive search and a missing persons investigation. It was not immediately clear where she was found, but police previously said she had voluntarily crossed the border into Mexico.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Kobayashi has been found safe, the Los Angeles Police Department says.

