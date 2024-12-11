A Dutch woman who kept a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria is imprisoned for 10 years

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison. The Hague District Court found Hasna A. was guilty of multiple offenses for traveling to Syria in 2015 to join the Islamic State group, taking along her son, then aged 4. She married a fighter and was given a Yazidi woman as a domestic servant. The case was the first brought by prosecutors in the Netherlands for attacks against the Yazidis, a religious minority from Iraq.

