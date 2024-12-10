Special cards list vital services for those in need through the SB ACT Navigation Center in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the help of a new card, now going around Santa Barbara, information can be found to help those who are unsheltered and unclear what the next step will be.

Josephine Lino who has been homeless and now living in temporary shelter received one of the cards in Chase Palm Park. "We don't know which way to turn and we don't know who to trust."

The card was developed by the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT).

The main day location for services is on Chapala Street near Ortega Street.

It's the FARO center at 621 Chapala Street. That stands for "fostering access, resilience and opportunity."

Lino has used the services listed on the card including housing, case management, food and health care. "They spend their time out of the day to spend with the homeless. You know the ones that are out here struggling."

Still looking for housing, Lino is getting her life on a better course and wants to learn about services that can help her including college classes.

The cards are in English and Spanish.

They will be available for the public and business owners to hand out when they see someone in need.

Landon Ranck with SB ACT says, "these cards are really oriented for you to give them out to someone you see that's in need. So this one it specifically tells them there's a couple of different places you can go to get services and you will be able to get services, a whole variety. It's a one stop shop."

Those on the streets. especially if they are new to the area, "they don't know where to go," said Lino. "They only know the rescue mission and the rescue mission tells them to go to other places and then they will go and sometimes they can't find it. I really feel there should be a map for the homeless to go to these resources."

With SB ACT or the other services offered from City Net, Ranck said, "first we ask what are you looking for today because we got a whole variety of things. Today we have meals being provided by faith communities, we have outlets or if you just need your phone charged. They can just do that. We've got City Net, Good Samaritan, and New Beginnings."

This comes at a time when vital help is needed for those who are in the winter elements or need comfort and direction during the holidays. "We will be open obviously during rainy weather. This is a great place for people to go during weekdays," said Ranck.

For more information go to: SB ACT / Faro Center