Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has procedure to stabilize UCL in right thumb, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent a procedure last Friday on her right thumb to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about it.

The procedure was conducted by Dr. Steven S. Shin and considered a success. The Liberty’s star has begun rehab and is estimated to return to on-court activities in about four weeks.

Ionescu turned 27 on Friday and posted a picture on social media on Sunday sitting near flowers with a cast on her right shooting hand.

“Getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present,” part of the caption read.

ESPN was the first to report the procedure.

She sustained the injury during the WNBA Finals and it wasn’t known she was hurt until after the Liberty won the title. She went 1-for-19 in the deciding Game 5 against Minnesota but found other ways to help the team win with eight assists and seven rebounds.

It has been a busy year for the former Oregon great. She got married, helped New York win its first WNBA championship and earned an Olympic gold medal.

