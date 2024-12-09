Skip to Content
‘Emilia Pérez” leads all Golden Globe nominees with 10, followed by ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Conclave’

Published 5:40 am

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Emilia Pérez” leads all Golden Globe nominees with 10, followed by ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Conclave’.

Associated Press

