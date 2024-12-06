Unite to Light ready to send one light or charger to someone in need with their buy one, give one effort

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Unite to Light is hoping this holiday season the public will join in on the buy one, give one effort with its solar powered chargers and lights.

At the recent Paseo Nuevo tree lighting ceremony in Santa Barbara Unite to Life President Megan Birney Rudert told the crowd their purchase could help someone in the world who does not have light or power. "This is a real issue. We help students study at night, mid wives have light to birth babies, refugees to connect in camp and people experiencing disasters. We just sent a few thousand of our solar chargers to North Carolina after the hurricane Helene this year. "

They also help those who are housing insecure in our communities.

