Unite to Light ready to send one light or charger to someone in need with their buy one, give one effort

Published 8:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.  - Unite to Light is hoping this holiday season the public will join in on the buy one, give one effort with its solar powered chargers and lights.

At the recent Paseo Nuevo tree lighting ceremony in Santa Barbara Unite to Life President Megan Birney Rudert told the crowd their purchase could help someone in the world who does not have light or power.  "This is a real issue. We help students study at night, mid wives have light to  birth babies, refugees to connect in camp and people experiencing disasters.  We just sent a few thousand of our solar chargers to  North Carolina after the hurricane Helene this year. "

They also help those who are housing insecure in our communities.

For more information go to:  Unite to Light

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

