Connecticut court upholds $965 million verdict against Alex Jones in Sandy Hook

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Appellate Court has affirmed a $965 million verdict from 2022 against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. In a ruling released on Friday, it determined there’s “sufficient evidence” to support the damages awarded to relatives of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre victims. The court did grant Jones a $150 million reprieve. It determined the plaintiffs failed to assert a viable claim under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and $150 million in punitive damages must be vacated. Jones now owes roughly $1.2 billion, counting the $965 million and nearly $50 million awarded by a Texas jury to the parents of a Sandy Hook child who was killed. A lawyer for Jones says they’re disappointed by the decision.

