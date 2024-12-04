Takeaways from Biden’s Africa trip: Pardon of son Hunter overshadows official business

LUANDA, Angola (AP) — President Joe Biden’s long-delayed trip to Africa was overshadowed by his controversial pardon of his son Hunter. The visit had many of the hallmarks of a traditional state visit, including a cannon salute, celebratory music and photo opportunities. But outroar over the pardon back in Washington ensured that the issue hung over the visit, though Biden tried to brush aside questions from reporters on it. Biden also saluted the Angolan president for his efforts to bolster stronger U.S. relations, declared that Africa and its booming youth population would shape the world’s future and indulged his love of trains by championing a major railway project in the country.

