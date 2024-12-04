Santa Maria City Council is swearing in a new District 2 member

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria City Council is filling in their District 2 seat with new member Gloria Flores on December 17th.

Gloria Flores beat incumbent Mike Cordero and Benjamin Ortiz this election season. Flores lead by 34.96% and 1,965 votes while Ortiz came up 2nd with 34.19% and 1,922.

Corder a retired police chief, who served two consecutive terms in 2020 and 2016, as well as the 2008. He came in third with 30.51% and 1,715.

Flores said she is ready to get to work, get her hands on paper work and boots on the ground. She said on day one she plans to work with local first responders.

She said she wants to find solutions for homelessness and high rents. Flores is a resident of District 2 and said she knows the needs of the community first hand.