Christmas spirit comes alive on Santa Claus Lane

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The spirit of the Christmas season is alive again along Santa Claus Lane near Carpinteria. It's having a resurgence from its historic roots dating back to 1948.

Postcards remind shoppers of when it had year-round Christmas style stores, and a giant 18-foot tall Santa on the roof.

At the new 'Christmas N Carpinteria' store owner, Nicole Landon said, "the locals love it. They have flash backs to the date shake shop, the Reindeer room, the toy store, the train ride that went around the complex."

These days Santa has even hung out to hear wishes and share hugs and photos with kids. Later this month a "dancing Santa" is expected to perform on the roof.

Landon says she has already seen a magical reaction. She enjoys "seeing the kids eyes light up and some of the bigger kids like us just be floored (by the store and historical images)."

Several stores here are stocking gifts and one-of-a-kind items for local shoppers and what is expected to be a bustling flow of visitors. Some are escaping the crowded highway nearby.

Brian Schneider with Dirt Botanicals said he sees drivers, "pulling off the freeway from traffic and they find this neat little world to explore."

Santa Claus Lane is also trying some new names like Padaro Beach Village and just "the Lane."

However, it is named it comes with a down-to-earth welcome.

Schneider said, "we're from Carpinteria, community is super huge, community is everything."

That includes making it a place for locals to visit often, not just a tourist stop. Landon said, "I'm keeping it pretty reasonable. I don't want to be overpriced, I want to keep it price reasonable because locals are going to shop and if locals don't shop you can't survive the retail."

The atmosphere is shared among the stores customers are strolling through. Schneider said, "it kind of creates this collective environment that feels like Christmas especially right here, right now."

Though being in Santa Claus Lane it is obvious Christmas decorations would be found at the businesses, but in recent years with the freeway construction and other issues, things have quieted down but now with the help of the month of December it's all picking up again.

"It's really exciting to watch these people that have been coming here for decades and really get that exciting feeling that 'oh there's life coming back to Santa Claus Lane'. It's good to see some growth and there's some new energy down here," said Schneider.

Many of the stores have items handmade in Carpinteria, such as colorful rocks and jewelry that are only sold here.

Out back the Garden Market patio also has items for sale or discounted if you browse beyond the front doors.

With the return of customers, also comes some increased orders to suppliers including the wide array of fresh wreaths that have been steadily coming off the displays in the last week.