Isla Vista breaks ground on New Park Project near UC Santa Barbara

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — Music, bubbles, and cake were the name of the game at today's festive groundbreaking for Pardall Gardens.

The new park will fill a vacant lot on Pardall Road — a high traffic road that connects Isla vista to UC Santa Barbara's campus.

“Look at all the bikes going by. Look at the other people walking by. This is the most used stretch of road there is along this stretch. You got places you can sit down, go to eat, have a beer, whatever. But you don't have a place you to sit down and do nothing. This is a place where you can do that,” said Henry Sarria, who has lived in Isla Vista for over 30 years.

Right now, the area is a 720 square foot lot that lacks amenities and infrastructure.



But all of that is about to change.



The Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department partnered with architects to bring a new park to life that addressed the desires of the Isla Vista community.



“So much input went into the design of this park. So it's really a product of the people that live here and the spirit of Isla Vista,” said Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Laura Capps.

“The park’s been closed, I think all four years I think that we've been here. So it's really exciting that there's going to be a new space to hang out because there's not too many, just like hanging out around IV [spots],” said UC Santa Barbara Student, Mattilyn Gonzalez.

Local leaders say having music added to the mix is a perfect way to end what seems to be a politically polarizing week.

“These are institutions that are so important to our entire area. There's institutions of higher learning. They're under attack a little bit right now. And we need to show that we care. And we understand that students are working hard. They're under a lot of pressure. So has to be able to stop after class and hang out with your friends in a peaceful park. What's better?” said Capps.



Pardall Gardens is set to open in October.