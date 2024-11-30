Regional Spanish leader who botched flood response faces another big march demanding his resignation

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Tens of thousands of Spaniards have marched in the streets of Valencia a month after devastating floods to demand the resignation of the regional officials who bungled the emergency response. The protest on Saturday is the second major march of its kind asking for Valencia regional president Carlos Mazón to step down. Many citizens and flood survivors are angry for what they consider the negligent or inept handling of the flash floods that created massive flooding on Oct. 29-30. Mazón’s administration didn’t issue flood alerts to people’s mobile phones until flooding had already started in some areas. At least 230 people died.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.