Mikael Granlund and Jake Walman set up all the goals for the Sharks in 4-2 win over the Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Smith extended his goal streak to three games, Mikael Granlund and Jake Walman each had two assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 Saturday night.

The victory was the second in two nights for the Sharks against the Kraken. San Jose seat Seattle 8-5 on Friday.

Mario Ferraro opened the scoring late in the first period with a wrist shot that deflected off of defenseman Will Borgen. Luke Kunin and Cody Ceci and Smith scored in an eight-minute span of the second period as Seattle won for the third time in four games.

The Kraken fell behind 4-0 before Jaden Schwartz scored on a snap shot in the middle period. Jared McCann scored his team-leading 10th goal in the third. Joey Daccord finished with 19 saves.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle is 5-12-0 when falling behind early in games this season.

Sharks: Blackwood won his first start since beating the Detroit Red Wings in overtime on Nov. 18.

Key moment

Matty Beniers seemingly scored to pull his team within one with eight seconds to go in the third period, but the goal was overturned due to goaltender interference.

Key stat

The Sharks have scored 22 goals in their last four games.

Up next

The Kraken begin a four-game trip in Carolina on Tuesday. The Sharks are in Washington to face the Capitals on Tuesday for their second of a six-game trip.

