Mali cuts TV news station’s signal over broadcast criticizing Burkina Faso’s ruling junta

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s junta has taken popular news broadcaster Joliba TV News off air after it broadcast a politician’s critical remarks about a close ally of the military regime, a journalist for the channel said Tuesday. Earlier this month, Malian authorities arrested and jailed Issa Kaou N’Djim after he claimed on air that the military rulers of Burkina Faso had fabricated evidence of a foiled coup in September. The director of the news broadcaster was also questioned by the authorities. The decision to cut Joliba’s signal is the latest crackdown on press freedom and political dissent in Mali, which has been ruled by a military regime since 2020.

