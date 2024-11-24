Russian plane catches fire after landing in Turkey but passengers and crew are safely evacuated

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s transportation ministry says the engine of a Russian plane with 95 people on board caught fire after landing at Antalya airport in southern Turkey. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated. The Azimuth Airlines flight from Sochi was carrying 89 passengers and six crew members Sunday. The pilot made an emergency call after the aircraft landed at 9:34 p.m. local time, and airport rescue and firefighting crews quickly extinguished the fire. No one was hurt. Efforts were underway to remove the aircraft from the runway. Arrivals at the airport have been temporarily suspended while departures were taking place from a nearly military-run runway.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.