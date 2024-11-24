Gunmen in southeast Mexico open fire in a bar killing 6 and injuring 5 as violence spirals

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gunmen have opened fire at a bar in southeast Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others. Local media reported that the shooting happened early Sunday in the coastal province of Tabasco, which is struggling with a recent increase in violence. Public Safety Secretary Omar García Harfuch said on X that the shooting took place in Villahermosa and that federal authorities are working with local officials to help solve the crime. No arrests were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

