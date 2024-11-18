Judge strikes down Wyoming abortion laws, including an explicit ban on pills to end pregnancy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has struck down Wyoming’s overall ban on abortion and its first-in-the nation explicit prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy. Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens ruled Monday that the laws violate women’s rights under the state constitution. Abortion has remained legal in Wyoming while Owens has blocked the laws from taking effect in previous orders. The laws were challenged by four women, including two obstetricians, and two nonprofit organizations. One of the groups, Wellspring Health Access, opened as the state’s first full-service abortion clinic in years in 2023.

