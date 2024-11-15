Poland moves to reopen embassy in North Korea closed during COVID pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it is reactivating its embassy in the capital of North Korea, becoming the second Western nation after Sweden to resume operations that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move opens a channel of communication between NATO-member Poland with Pyongyang, a close ally of Russia that has sent troops to fight in Ukraine. Representatives of Poland’s foreign ministry were in the North Korean capital this week as Poland seeks to restore its diplomatic presence there. Sweden resumed the activities of its mission in September.

