Georgia lawmaker proposes new gun safety policies after school shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker says he wants the state to make it a crime for people to give children access to guns. He also is proposing a 10-day waiting period for assault rifle purchases — unless someone is licensed to carry weapons. Both proposals are highly unlikely to gain Republican support. But Democrats say they hope the recommendations will lead to bipartisan legislation when the Senate reconvenes in January. The proposals came out of a Senate study committee that’s seeking ways to reduce gun deaths. Backers of the proposals note assault rifles are used in many mass shootings like the attack in September that left four dead at a high school northeast of Atlanta.

