Mississippi governor intent on income tax cut even if states receive less federal money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he will push lawmakers to phase out the state income tax, even if federal spending is slashed during Donald Trump’s second term as president. Mississippi is one of the poorest states. It receives billions of dollars a year from the federal government. One of the biggest chunks of federal money is for Medicaid. Reeves said Wednesday that he wants to see cuts in federal spending. He wants states to have more flexibility on who is covered by Medicaid. Reeves also says Mississippi is trying to strengthen its economy by investing in industrial sites and job training.

