Haiti’s main airport and capital frozen a day after a plane was shot by gangs
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s main airport has remained closed a day after gangs shot a landing airplane when violence erupted as a new prime minister took office. Life in much of the capital was frozen after the wave of violence, which came to a head when gangs shot a Spirit Airlines airplane and injured a flight attendant. A number of airlines suspended flights to Haiti through Thursday, but it was unclear how long closures could drag on. The sounds of heavy gunfire still echoed through the streets. The United Nations estimates that gangs control 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.