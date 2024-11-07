Skip to Content
Democrat Laura Gillen wins US House seat on Long Island, unseating GOP incumbent

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrat Laura Gillen has defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito on Long Island, unseating the Republican after one term and rolling back recent GOP gains in New York City’s suburbs. The Associated Press called the race on Thursday. Gillen narrowly lost against D’Esposito in 2022 in a district President Joe Biden had won by 15 points. Gillen’s rematch victory is one of three pickups for Democrats in New York on Election Day. Republican incumbents also lost congressional races in two upstate districts. New York’s congressional delegation is now made up of 19 Democrats and seven Republicans.

