132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — 132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — 132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.