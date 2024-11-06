Changes could be happening if results hold in the Santa Barbara City Council race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Council could have a new look in January if the results hold from election day.

District One incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez is trailing to hard-charging challenger Wendy Santamaria who had a victory smile at her election party all night.

The district covers the Santa Barbara Eastside, a portion of the core of downtown and an edge of State Street.

Santamaria said she wants to bring a different message to the city council on how to view solutions to the city's challenges. She said, "I think a lot of people when they create policy, they want to create it based on theory. We don't live in theory. We live in the reality and if we are willing to base that policy on lived experience on what is actually going on we can reach common ground."

She has experience as a fighter for affordable rents but says she is not a one issue candidate.

Gutierrez said her experience on the council and understanding of the system is to the benefit of the district and the city overall. "Having somebody that is from that district, that they have a personal connection, it really makes a difference when you have somebody from that district involved in politics. It's a trusting voice." She is born and raised in Santa Barbara and says she understands the city far beyond her neighborhood and its issues.

On the issue of the economy, Gutierrez says she wants a portion of State Street opened back up to cars to help with the economic slowdown in that area and possibly turn it around.

She sides with Mayor Randy Rowse on that approach going forward.

In District Two, on the Santa Barbara Mesa, incumbent Mike Jordan is en route to a victory over Terra Taylor.

In District Three covering the Westside and a portion of downtown, six-year councilman Oscar Gutierrez is leading challenger and businessman Tony Becerra.

Gutierrez said his goal has been to be available for the voters. "Very appreciative how accessible and responsive I am and how much I am willing to fight for their rights to live affordably in Santa Barbara." He realizes more than 1000 voters favored his opponent saying, " I think they want to communicate with me more so I am going to lean into that."

Gutierrez gathered at SOHO restaurant and nightclub with many Democrats and politicians including Congressman Salud Carbajal, State Senator Monique Limon and Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

As a businessman an community leader, Becerra said, "I get things done. I know how to take the steps to bring people together to make things happen for a positive outcome I think that's why they were definitely giving me their support." His part with supporters took place at a neighborhood restaurant with music, food and a large screen TV following the results.

The votes will be certified within a month. Those declared winners will be sworn in during the first meeting in January at Santa Barbara City Hall.