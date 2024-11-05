Skip to Content
Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson wins governor’s race in Washington

Published 8:32 pm

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Bob Ferguson has been elected governor of Washington, defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert. Ferguson is the state’s three-term attorney general. He came to national prominence by repeatedly suing the administration of former President Donald Trump, including bringing the lawsuit that blocked Trump’s initial travel ban on citizens of several majority Muslim nations. The campaign focused on public safety, with Ferguson saying he will direct money to help cities hire more police, as well as abortion rights and Trump’s legacy. Washington has not had a Republican governor in nearly 40 years.

