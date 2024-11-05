Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Indiana

Published 4:00 pm

Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election in Indiana on Tuesday. The reliably conservative state, where Republicans have held the governor’s office for 20 years, gave Trump its 11 electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris. Indiana has been favorable toward Trump in his three races for the White House. In 2016, the year he won the presidency, and again in 2020, Trump took 57% of the Hoosier state vote. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

