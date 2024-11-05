Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Democrat Betty McCollum wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Wednesday. McCollum has already served 12 two-year terms and is the dean of the state’s congressional delegation. She has represented the 4th District, which includes St. Paul and several suburbs, since 2001. At that point, McCollum was just the second woman ever elected to Congress from Minnesota. For the second election in a row, her Republican challenger was real estate broker May Lor Xiong, of Roseville, a Hmong American whose refugee family settled in the U.S. in 1987. The Associated Press declared McCollum the winner at 2:31 a.m. EST.

Associated Press

