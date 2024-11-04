Youth turnout not a sure thing in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-If the drop box by the Student Resource Building is any indication student voter turn out is looking good.

The Associate Dean of Civic and Community Engagement Viviana Marsano said there are nearly a dozen polling places on campus and in Isla Vista to make it easy to vote in person.

Although this will be the first time many vote for president students are interest in local and state ballot measures, too.

Luke Maldonado said he thinks student voices matter and many seem to have a plan.

"I have not voted yet, but this is my first election I'll be voting in and my ballot is coming tonight my parents are overnighting it but I am very excited to vote in my very first elect", said, third year UCSB student, Abi Roberts of Morro Bay.

Students may be more concerned about midterms.

Associated Students Senator Dan Siddiqui said he studied up on the ballot, too.

There are also young people sitting this one out.

"I am not too involved in it this election," said UCSB student James Lee.

James Lee said he has friends on both sides of the aisle that are more passionate about Election Day.

"I talk to my Democrat friends, my Republican friends, are too keen on who they are voting for so that makes me steer away from voting because they seem to be voting for the option that is least problematic than someone that they really like, " said Lee, "so for me I was waiting it is good to know you can register same day."

"I still can, but I'm just not really interested in voting, " said Rylan Peterson.

The former Santa Barbara City College Student dining at Freebirds isn't likely to to vote in time.

"I haven't really registered to vote, I probably should have," said Peterson.

On the eve of Election Day campaign offices are busy reminding people of all ages to vote.

In addition to convenient drop box locations a Gauchos Vote! Series and the Daily Nexis paper also helped inform students about Election Day.

Your News Channel will have more on the student voting tonoiht on the news

