Trunk or Treat brings out hundreds of kids to the annual Santa Barbara pre-Halloween event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of children dressed in both trendy and traditional Halloween costumes enjoyed the annual trunk or treat in Santa Barbara Wednesday evening.

It took place at Spencer Adams Park in the parking lot off Victoria St. downtown.

Decorated vehicles from various departments in the city all had unique themes and with staff members dressed as characters. That included Ghostbusters, pirates, clowns, and a Nightmare on Elm Street scene.

It was sponsored by the Police Activities League, the Youth Council, the Santa Barbara Parks, and Recreation Department.

Departments participating included police, fire, lifeguards, library, sustainability, Harbor Patrol, and supportive businesses such as the Santa Barbara Landing.