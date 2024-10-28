As Halloween approaches, tourists visit a home with a gruesome past and tunnels said to be haunted
Associated Press
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — October has long been considered the spookiest month, and as Halloween approaches, many tourists find it the ideal time to visit a home with a gruesome past or descend into a darkened basement clutching a lantern. While there is no scientific evidence that ghosts exist or that homes can be haunted, polls indicate that one-third or more of Americans believe in such phenomena. For many others, the tours represent nothing more than a bit of spine-tingling fun. And there are plenty of savvy business owners who know how to capitalize on the fear, mystery and wonder that has surrounded death since the dawn of humankind.