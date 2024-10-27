Frustration mounts for the Cowboys after they lose again following a bye week

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott and a failed attempt at a comeback win. A defense that allowed three straight TD drives in the third quarter. A star player confronting a media member over a social media post just minutes after the game ended.

The week off for the Dallas Cowboys did little to solve the litany of problems that have a team that won 12 games in each of the past three seasons struggling for a playoff spot in 2024 after losing 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

“I can definitely tell you nobody is shaking or giving up,” Prescott said. “Frustration is very high, but it’s a long season. A lot of the division games are still ahead of us. Frustrated. That’s the best way I can put it.

The frustration for the Cowboys (3-4) boiled over with cornerback Trevon Diggs coming out of the locker room in full uniform just minutes after the game ended to confront a reporter who questioned his performance on a play in the second quarter with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter , during the game.

But the biggest problems for the Cowboys once again were on the field.

The defense struggled to generate any pressure on Brock Purdy with Micah Parsons still sidelined by an ankle injury. Dallas got gashed for 223 yards rushing on the game — including a few key scrambles from Purdy — and gave up 7.3 yards per play without generating any turnovers. Dallas has five takeaways in seven games after leading the NFL in that category the past two seasons.

While the defense can’t create turnovers, Prescott keeps giving the ball away as he became the first Cowboys quarterback in 32 years to throw multiple interceptions in three straight games.

“As coaches and players we can learn from this,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re 3-4, that’s the facts of this deal. I’m disappointed. We obviously felt we were going to come in here and do what we needed to do to get the win and we came up short.”

The second interception proved particularly costly against San Francisco, coming on Dallas’ opening drive of the third quarter just three plays after San Francisco had taken a 13-10 lead. The Niners quickly turned that into another touchdown.

“That one hurts,” Prescott said. “Starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there. Look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourself behind in the turnover battle, and that’s on me. Can’t have that to try to win games. I’ve got to clean that up good.”

San Francisco added a third TD drive in the third quarter before the Cowboys even generated their initial first down of the second half.

Prescott tried to mount a comeback by leading two TD drives in the fourth quarter with TD passes to CeeDee Lamb but fell just short of completing the job.

The Cowboys got the ball back at their 25 with 3:05 to play, needing a touchdown to take the lead. Prescott threw four straight incompletions with KaVontae Turpin unable to come down with a deep shot down the sideline on third down and then a fourth-down pass to Jalen Brooks falling incomplete with Ji’Ayir Brown appearing to making contact just before the ball arrived.

“That’s all I can ask for, all this team can ask for, is an opportunity, ball in our hands down six to win the game.” Prescott said. “Third down, liked the matchup, took a shot. Didn’t convert it. Fourth down, I got pressure early, I had to get out of the pocket and got to put up something for hopes. Hoped that there was contact at the end, didn’t go that way, two guys on one. They made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t.”

