Raiders’ new minority owner Tom Brady greeted by Mark Davis, employees at team facility

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tom Brady opened his tenure as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

Raiders majority owner Mark Davis sat on a bench outside the team facility looking chipper for a guy whose team is seemingly reeling after a 2-4 start to the season, one day after the franchise traded away Davante Adams, one of the league’s best receivers.

“Hey guys!” Davis said, wearing an ear-to-ear grin as reporters made their way to the media room.

Davis was anxiously awaiting Brady’s arrival, as was a small gathering of employees just inside the main lobby of the facility.

Using a cordless microphone to share a few words, Brady’s presence seemed to provide a breath of fresh air.

“I have ultimate respect for Tom Brady,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “He’s a pro’s pro, he’s a grinder. His whole life has been hard to challenge.

“I know we look at the end result and see the championships and the ‘GOAT’ label, but he’s worked his (butt) off. He’s worked his (butt) off into this opportunity to be a minority owner with the Raiders. And I think it’s a plus whenever you can get somebody that’s been successful and has grinded and is not a silver spoon person.”

While there was still a buzz of Adams’ departure throughout the locker room, many of the Raiders were excited knowing Brady was in the building and what he could bring to the franchise.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who took over the offense two weeks ago, said he’s looking forward to learning from the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and wouldn’t mind some one-on-one time.

“I know he’s pretty busy, but any time he’s got, I’ll definitely pick his brain,” O’Connell said. “Obviously a great person to have in an NFL building. He’s someone who’s done it for so long at the highest level, and so you can learn a lot just in the things he says, even just his presence being around is awesome for us.”

Defensive captain Maxx Crosby said he’s hoping Brady’s competitive nature will permeate throughout the locker room.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” Crosby said. “I know, personally, that’s the type of people I associate myself with, and having him around, I think it just adds value and winning to our culture.”

