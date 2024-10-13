US will send an air defense battery and American troops to Israel to bolster defenses against Iran
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and troops to to Israel. The word Sunday comes as Iran has warned Washington to keep its military forces out of Israel. Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman, says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of the battery at the direction of President Joe Biden. Ryder says the system will help bolster Israel’s air defenses following Iran’s missile attacks in April and this month.