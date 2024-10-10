US jobless claims jump to 258,000, the most in more than a year. Analysts point to Hurricane Helene
AP Business Writer
The number of Americans filing for for unemployment benefits last week jumped to their highest level in a year, which analysts are saying is more likely a result of Hurricane Helene than a broader softening in the labor market. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims jumped by by 33,000 to 258,000 for the week of Oct. 3. That’s the most since Aug. 5, 2023 and well above the 229,000 analysts were expecting. Analysts highlighted big jumps in jobless benefit applications across states that were most affected by Hurricane Helene last week, including Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.