Construction underway on El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Drivers can expect construction in downtown Atascadero all week.

Work began Monday and was scheduled to run through Friday on El Camino Real as part of the Downtown Safety and Parking Enhancement Project.

The city says crews will be working on landscaping, irrigation, electrical work, and other projects this week.

This specific phase of the project is happening at the northeast corner of El Camino Real and Traffic Way.

Drivers are told to expect some delays and lane shifts. The crosswalk on the northeast corner of El Camino Real near the Sunken Gardens will also be closed. Parking spots will be closed in some areas during the project as well.

More construction work is slated for next week from October 14 through 18.

For updates on the project and construction, click here.