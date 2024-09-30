Skip to Content
US opts out of running for reelection on UN Human Rights Council

Published 1:31 pm

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has decided not to seek a second consecutive term on the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council. The administration had made U.S. membership on the Geneva-based council a priority when it took office in 2021 after former President Donald Trump had withdrawn from the body citing anti-Israel bias. Elections for the 47-member council are held by the U.N. General Assembly with candidate countries coming from various geographic groups. The State Department said Monday it had determined any of the other three other candidates from U.S. geographic group would be able to represent American interests on the council. Those candidates are Iceland, Spain and Switzerland.

Associated Press

