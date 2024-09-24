Italian designer Alberta Ferretti resigns as creative director of the brand she founded 43 years ago
ROME (AP) — Italian designer Alberta Ferretti has announced that she is stepping down as creative director of the eponymous brand she founded more than 40 years ago. She said in a letter sent out by email on Tuesday that “On Sept. 17th, you attended my last fashion show..” She said it was time to make room for a new chapter and narrative for the brand. Ferretti, 74, added that the brand will continue to bear her name and that she will announce her successor soon.