Italian designer Alberta Ferretti resigns as creative director of the brand she founded 43 years ago

By
New
Published 6:59 am

ROME (AP) — Italian designer Alberta Ferretti has announced that she is stepping down as creative director of the eponymous brand she founded more than 40 years ago. She said in a letter sent out by email on Tuesday that “On Sept. 17th, you attended my last fashion show..” She said it was time to make room for a new chapter and narrative for the brand. Ferretti, 74, added that the brand will continue to bear her name and that she will announce her successor soon.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

