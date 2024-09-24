Cloudy coasts continue Wednesday

Low clouds and fog will continue Wednesday for our coastal areas this week with some afternoon clearing.

Our valley and coastal temperatures are dropping below normal for this time of year in our area.

Our inland and mountain areas will remain above normal Wednesday.

Onshore flow continues Wednesday bringing the marine layer further inland.

We are seeing 70s along the coast including Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley, mountain areas and inland cities like Paso Robles.

Temperatures will mostly vary by a few degrees with little change through the weekend.