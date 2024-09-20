Temperatures warm quickly on Saturday, first day of Fall will be a warm one

After Thursday's rain showers, Cuyama Valley saw three quarters of an inch of rain, according to reports. North of Point Conceptions saw about a tenth of an inch of rain Thursday into early Friday morning. Low pressure brought a quick storm, that produced hail and thunderstorms. Beach communities saw lingering rain, but was very light.

Friday low pressure moves East and sets the region up for a warming trend. Conditions will be warm, but this warming trend isn't expected to be an intense one. Saturday temperatures warm quickly and will be in the low 70s for the beaches, high 70s in the valleys and 80s for the interior. Weather will be rather calm through the weekend, with sundowner winds resuming, but will be below advisory levels. Saturday and Sunday the marine layer will bring low clouds, but clearing will be rather quick.

Sunday is the first day of Fall and it will feel more like summer, light winds will bring cooler air for the warm day, but it'll be the perfect day to get outside. Temperatures rise even further Sunday and Monday. Depending on your micro climate, temperatures will hold for a couple of days.