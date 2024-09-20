An appeals court has revived a challenge to President Biden’s Medicare drug price reduction program
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A constitutional challenge to the Biden administration program enabling Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs has been revived by a federal appeals court. Congress created the program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The first 10 drugs targeted for negotiations were announced last year. New prices were agreed upon last month and are set to take effect in 2026. Friday’s ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals doesn’t derail that process. But it revives a legal challenge and sends it back for further consideration by the Texas-based federal judge who dismissed it. It’s one of numerous challenges to the program around the country.