North Carolina’s highest court hears challenge to law allowing more time for child sex abuse suits
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court is weighing whether a state law that gave adults who were victims of child sexual abuse two additional years to seek civil damages is constitutional or not. The state Supreme Court heard Wednesday five cases involving individuals who sued based on changes in a 2019 law. Victims used to have until age 21 to sue. The law raised that age but also gave other victims whose time period still had expired to file lawsuits in 2020 or 2021. The court gave no indication when it would rule on the constitutionality. Since 2002, 30 states revived previously expired child sex abuse claims with expansions of claim periods.